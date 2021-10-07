Watertown to remove invasive plant species from Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vegetation management in Watertown’s Thompson Park will continue this October.

The City of Watertown and various local organizations have announced plans to maintain overgrown vegetation in Thompson Park, focusing on the removal of invasive species.

According to the City, invasive species continue to be an issue in the park and taking over native species. Invasives being prioritized includes Common Buckthorn, Honeysuckle and Oriental Bittersweet.

Projects to manage vegetation in the park began on October 5 where Black River Tree Removal worked along the West Entrance Drive to Thompson Park. The organization cleared roadside brush.

Following this, a trail development and brush clearing day is scheduled to be held on October 14, as well as similar efforts led by the Friends of Thompson Park on October 16.

The City added that these projects are being completed in consideration of its original design done by John and Frederick Law Olmstead, Jr.

“All invasive species removal and trail development will be done with a keen understanding and thoughtful consideration of the original Olmsted design intent and existing conditions within the park,” City officials said in a press release. “Some of the clearing may seem drastic and harsh at first, but it is necessary for restoring the Park’s historic landscape.”

Volunteer efforts for these projects are being coordinated by Staff from the Watertown City Manager’s Office, Planning and Community Development Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.