WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown officials have opened water distribution sites.

This is as a water main break has impacted the city’s entire water supply. The sites are listed below.

Watertown Fairgrounds Arena:

Bottled Water: One case per vehicle

Bulk potable water: Bring your own containers. Limited to containers that can be carried.

Bulk non-potable water: Bring your own containers.

Watertown High School Parking Lot:

Bulk potable water: Bring your own containers. Limited to containers that can be carried.

Bulk non-potable water: Bring your own containers.

Northland Plaza:

Bulk potable water: Bring your own containers.

Bulk non-potable water: Bring your own containers.

An emergency boil water notice remains in effect in the City. Officials have confirmed that running water will likely not be restored on October 21.

Only drink bottled or boiled water for at least 72 hours after water has been restored.