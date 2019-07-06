Watertown motorcyclist killed in crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) State Police in Watertown are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 3 on July 3.

Officers said Jerry Hanlon, 55, from Watertown, was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson and was traveling west on State Route 3 when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of State Route 3 and Towne Center Drive in Watertown.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 38-year-old Joseph Wood from Altmar, was heading north and crossing State Route 3 when Hanlon struck the passenger’s side of Wood’s vehicle. .

Officers said Hanlon was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was pronounced dead.

According to officers, Wood was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.