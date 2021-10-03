Watertown mother and son charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown mother and son were both charged for their involvement in the riot that took place at the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on January 6. The charges were presented at the Federal Court in Syracuse.

According to a criminal complaint from the United States District Court, 23-year-old Rafael Rondon and 55-year-old Maryann Mooney-Rondon are being charged with six misdemeanors and one felony in relation to the January 6 riot.

The charges include Theft of Government Property, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress, Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

The complaint included multiple snapshots of the Watertown residents in the Capitol building that were gathered from the video footage on the day of the attacks. According to the complaint, the FBI received an electronic tip that identified the mother-son duo after they posted the photos to social media looking for the public’s help identifying the two.

The video footage combined with cell phone records, a search of the Rondon home in Watertown, and statements from both subjects confirming their presence outside and inside the Capitol helped the FBI positively identify the two’s involvement.

In her interview with the FBI Maryann admitted to providing gloves to a male individual to facilitate the theft of a government laptop from the conference room. She recalled being scared when the man asked to give him an article of her clothing so he could take the laptop.

“When he asked for, whatever he asked for too, I think he just didn’t want to touch it . . . I mean that’s why I was like, we gotta get out of here, this isn’t right, I mean he scared the crap out of me,” Maryann Rondon said.

Her son Rafael also commented on the fear he felt when the man asked for the pair to help him take the laptop.

“He yelled at me and my mother to help him. And I was honestly a little bit afraid because I didn’t know if he had anything on him, so I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me,” Rafael said.

He also mentioned their reason for going to D.C. in the first place.

“I think everybody was going there for about the same reason I was, just have your voice heard,” Rafael said.

Rafael Rondon also faces charges for the possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun that the FBI found in his home according to the United States Department of Justice. The two were both released pending further court proceedings.