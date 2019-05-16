Watertown man accused of causing brain bleeding in 9-month-old baby

A Watertown man has been arrested for allegedly shaking a young infant, causing that child to have a brain bleed.

Watertown Police said a 9-month-old baby became unresponsive and stopped breathing on May 13. That child had to be transported to Golisano Children’s Hospital because of internal injuries.

The following day, 35-year-old William Kuhaneck was charged with first-degree assault.

Police say an investigation determined that Kuhaneck “recklessly created a grave risk of death by shaking the child and causing the brain bleed.”

Kuhaneck was sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond.

The child is in fair condition.

If anyone has further information on the case, call investigators at 315-782-2233.