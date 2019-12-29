Waterloo man arrested for drunk driving, causing power outage

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) – Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Waterloo man on December 21 for drunk driving.

Deputies identified the driver as 30-year-old Rusty Kerns of Waterloo.

Kerns was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, crossing hazardous markings, and for not wearing his seat belt.

Deputies said the arrest stems from an investigation into a property damage accident involving one vehicle on Hecker Road where Kerns was driving lost control of his vehicle and ended up crossing over the oncoming lane and striking a telephone pole and consequently caused a power outage in the area.

According to deputies the vehicle rolled over and caused Kerns to be ejected from the vehicle.

Kerns suffered lacerations to his head. North Seneca Ambulance transported him Strong Memorial Hospital for a back injury.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Border City Fire Department.

Kerns was issued appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Waterloo Court on January 12, 2020.