ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to the scene of a large water main break late Sunday morning on East Main Street in Rochester.

Police shut down E Main St from Prince Street to Alexander Street.

On scene of a water main break on Corner of East Main st. And Alexander. East Main is shut down between Union St and Prince st. as crews work to clean up. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kVaXuQ714S — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 3, 2020

