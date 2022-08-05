ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients are being diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak.

According to URMC, patients with “less critical needs” are being taken to other area hospitals. Pediatric patients and critical trauma patients —including heart attack and stroke patients— are still being taken to Strong.

Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged Friday in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of water was released.

URMC said some patients had to be moved for cleanup on the second floor and first floor. Normal operations are expected to continue at 6:00 p.m.