CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Heavy rain has caused flooding again in Canandaigua Sunday.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is advising caution as several roads are covered with water.

Much of the water has flooded yards and parking lots. Residents at the non-profit Happiness House have been evacuated from their facility off County Rd. 30.

News 8 has multiple crews in Canandaigua including Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil and reporter Alex Love.

Yerkes Road near the Canandaigua Airport impassable… pic.twitter.com/BW4rtjvXkr — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 9, 2023

UPDATE: This house is right off Short Rd. and ended up being caught right in the middle of the flood rushing through its yard and over the driveway. We spoke to the family who owns this property and will bring you their experience tonight on @News_8. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Q7ahG9kPEu — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 9, 2023

Zoomed out perspective to show the depth of that water. pic.twitter.com/XCuq1TvUad — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 9, 2023

