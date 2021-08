ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- 20-year-old Miana Blake of Rochester is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide after police say a man fell off the hood of her moving car.

According to police, on August 13, 20-year-old, Jaden Lewis clung to the hood of a parked car, Blake was behind the wheel. She then drove that car down Remington Street in Rochester with Lewis still on the hood.