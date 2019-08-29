Watch live: Sex abuse victims, attorneys hold press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attorneys for sexual abuse claims who recently filed lawsuits are held a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss details of their cases.
Many of the lawsuits filed since the Child Victims Act went into effect are lobbied against the Diocese or Rochester. Diocese officials said Thursday they will not comment regarding ongoing litigation.
Sex abuse attorney Dan Ellis discussed three new cases being filed Thursday under the New York Child Victims Act.
Three new lawsuits under New York Child Victims Act — August 29, 2019 by Matthew Driffill on Scribd
