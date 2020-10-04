WATCH LIVE: News 8 at 6

We've been able to do a good job at avoiding the rain today, and I would say we will do more tonight as an approaching low weakens as it enters New York State. Sure, we can't rule out a lone shower or two into Monday morning, but most will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll have a seasonal Monday as temperatures spend most of the day in the 50s. Clouds make way for a bit of afternoon sun. High pressure at the surface from Texas through the Mid Atlantic will help clear skies out into Tuesday and also help send some warmer air to the region. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day we'll have since October started with highs back in the upper 60s. This is ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday night and Wednesday that will pack a punch.