A lingering low pressure system off the coast is keeping abundant clouds and moisture nearby and will continue to keep us cloudy for the most part going into this afternoon. With this in mind, highs today will most likely top out around 50 as clouds keep us cooler. There is a small chance to see some sunshine peak through the clouds as high pressure slides in from the west, which would bring highs up into the lower 50s.

We remain dry with more clouds going into this evening before a cold front pushes through early Sunday morning bringing a few light sprinkles our way. Many of us won’t see any significant rain from this front as there isn’t enough lift to support more consistent, heavy showers.