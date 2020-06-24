1  of  74
NY, NJ, CT issue joint travel advisory

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement on Wednesday with neighboring Governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. The three states issued a travel advisory effective at midnight on Thursday that says people traveling to the three states from other states with high infection rates must be put in a 14-day quarantine.

“It’s smart. I’m glad we’re doing things together,” Cuomo said.

The states will use a formula that says if the infection rate of a state is over 10% over the previous seven days, travelers from those states must be put under a 14-day quarantine.

“This is a smart thing to do, We’ve taken these three states through hell and back and the last thing we need to do is subject our people to another flare-up,” Gov. Murphy said. “Do the right thing, take the 14 days in self-quarantine.”

“It came on a jet airplane, but it’s not going to leave on an airplane,” Gov. Lamont said. “This is what we’ve got to do to keep our states, regions safe.”

Below is the list of states that this travel advisory pertains to as of Wednesday, June 24. This list of states is fluid and can change on a day-to-day basis.

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington

Cuomo said there would be fines for those not following the rules, which could range from $2,000 or more.

