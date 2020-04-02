Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 2,300, more than 92,000 confirmed cases as apex looms
Ventilators, supplies still in need; Gov. Cuomo asking for business to help, if they can

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Thursday’s daily coronavirus update, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned that the state is still hurting for ventilators and medical supplies. Cuomo says as of right now, the state has a burn rate of about six days to run through ventilators, but the state has some solutions they are working towards, like converting anesthesia machines, using BiPAP machines, and even splitting ventilators.

Governor Cuomo is also calling on any businesses that can help manufacture gowns, PPE, or masks, to please do so. He says the state will help pay for funding to convert manufacturing spaces, if need be. If a business can help, they can contact the state at (212) 803-3100 or by email at covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

As for the numbers, here is a breakdown:

  • 92,381 positive coronavirus cases in New York State
  • 8,669 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday in NYS
  • 238,965 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19
  • 18,031 New Yorkers were tested on Wednesday alone for coronavirus
  • 13,383 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized
  • 3,396 patients in ICU
  • 7,434 patients have been discharged

If you missed Cuomo’s briefing, you can watch it below:

Below is the slideshow presentation show during Thursday’s briefing:

