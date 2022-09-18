BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day before the Bills home opener on Monday night, the Buffalo Kickoff Live team will preview the game as well as take a look at Sunday’s NFL action across the league.

The show will run from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. live from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. You can watch on this page.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed will anchor coverage from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. He’s joined by Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC, as well as Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com and WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio. News 4’s Heather Prusak and Tim Graham from The Athletic will be in studio.

What do I need to know about the home opener?

The Bills will face the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 p.m. on Monday night at Highmark Stadium. The Titans are coming off a 21-20 loss against the New York Giants in Week 1. If you’re going to the game, click here for traffic and parking info.

When can I watch BKL again?

The next Buffalo Kickoff Live will air on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. ahead of the home opener.