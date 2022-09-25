MIAMI, Fla. (WIVB) — The Bills first divisional game of the season is just a few hours away and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is getting you ready for the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The show begins at 11 a.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 8’s Thad Brown will anchor alongside sister station WIVB in Buffalo’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Dolphins?

The Dolphins, like the Bills, have started the season 2-0. The Dolphins are coming off a 42-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Bills injuries

The Bills have dealt with multiple injuries this week, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. The big blow came Saturday when Micah Hyde’s agent announced that Hyde will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson is out with a neck injury suffered during Monday’s game against the Titans, while starting tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) have also been ruled out. Interior lineman Tim Settle (calf) is questionable, along with All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer (foot).

On offense, wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (foot) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) are all questionable.

When can I watch the next BKL?

BKL will return on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. before the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens.