Watch all James Bond movies and get paid $1,000

(WAVY) — To celebrate the upcoming release of Bond 25, titled “No Time To Die,” a website is offering one James Bond superfan $1,000 to watch all 24 Bond movies. That’s more than 51 hours of movies, 7 different 007s, and countless shaken martinis.

The website Nerd Bear is looking for James Bond superfans to watch all 24 movies over a 30 day period.

According to the site, the candidate must:

Love the franchise with a passion.

Have good attention to detail.

Have the time to watch all 24 movies over a 30 day period.

Have an active social media following so you can keep us updated as you go.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply for this job.

The reward? Not only will you receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies on Amazon Prime, but upon completion of the views, will also receive $1,000 and a $50 AMC gift card to watch the latest Bond flick.

To apply for the contest, click here. The application process closes at 12 p.m. on April, 16 2021.