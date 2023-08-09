ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Training camp is coming to an end and things are starting to get real as another promising NFL season draws near.

News 8 is the Official Broadcast Home of the Buffalo Bills and that means all three preseason games can be seen on WROC over the next three Saturdays.

August 12

Buffalo Kickoff Live at 12:30 p.m.

The Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Postgame Live after the game.

August 19

Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:00 p.m.

The Bills visit the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Postgame Live after the game.

August 26

Buffalo Kickoff Live at 12:00 p.m.

The Bills at the Bears in Chicago at 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Postgame Live after the game.

The Bills regular season begins on Monday night, September 11, at 8:15 p.m. in New Jersey against the Jets

Click here for the full 2023 schedule.