ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the highlights of the Lilac Festival every year is the Lilac Parade.

This 2023 edition steps off at 10:30 a.m. with more than 2,500 participants, including 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters, and the Damascus mini cars.

The Parade begins on South Avenue at Science Parkway, then travels north on South Avenue to Highland Avenue where it turns east past the lilac gardens before ending at the corner of Highland Avenue and Goodman Street.

If you can’t make it in person News 8 and RochesterFirst.com will be streaming all the fun, right in this post.

