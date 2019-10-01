Washington’s Newseum closing at the end of the year

The Newseum sign is seen over the main entrance, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Washington. The founder and main funder of the Newseum, a Washington museum devoted to journalism and the First Amendment, has reached a deal to sell its sleek steel-and-glass building on a prime stretch of real estate in the nation’s capital. The Freedom Forum, the private foundation that created the Newseum, said the museum will remain open for the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WROC) — After 11 years and nearly 10 million visitors, the Newseum will be closing on December 31, 2019.

Newseum broke the news on itself on their website Tuesday. A site post said, in part:

“We know visitors love the Newseum (don’t take our word for it; read the TripAdvisor reviews for yourself), but it has struggled financially for a number of years and continuing to operate in our current location has proven unsustainable. In January 2019, we announced an agreement to sell the Newseum building on historic Pennsylvania Avenue to Johns Hopkins University, a premier academic institution, which will use the facility for its D.C.-based graduate programs.

The Freedom Forum, creator and primary funder of the Newseum, remains committed to continuing its mission to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press. These educational efforts are needed now more than ever and that critical work will continue online and through public programs in Washington, D.C., and around the country.

There is still time to visit! The Newseum is open through the end of the year and all of the artifacts and exhibits will remain on public display, including our newest exhibit, “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.’” There is also a full calendar of public events and programs running through December.

