Washington police arrest parents after boy brings meth to school

KENNEWICK, W.A. (AP) - Police in Washington said a boy's mother and stepfather have been arrested after the boy brought a bag of methamphetamine to his elementary school.



The Tri-City Herald reports the child found the meth at his home and handed the bag to a Kennewick elementary school employee on Wednesday.



Kennewick police said a school resource officer talked with the boy and officers decided to search his home. They found fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.



The child's parents were arrested on drug possession charges and booked into the Benton County jail.

Child Protective Services took the boy and his younger sister into protective custody.

Police said the boy's actions were courageous and they hope it leads to the parents getting help.