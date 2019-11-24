Washington family’s baby monitor hacked

SEATTLE, W.A. (WBRE/WYOU) –A family in Seattle said they were terrified to learn someone hacked into their baby monitor.

Their 3-year-old pointed out what was going on when she told them a man was speaking through the monitor. The child told them the voice said “I love you” and used her name.

Another relative also recalled hearing a voice upstairs.

They think someone hacked into the camera, gaining control of the speaker and monitor. The family said they got the Chinese manufactured camera model called Fredi as a gift.

It’s not the first time Fredi has come under fire for being easy to hack.