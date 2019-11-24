wxbanner

Washington family’s baby monitor hacked

News
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, W.A. (WBRE/WYOU) –A family in Seattle said they were terrified to learn someone hacked into their baby monitor.

Their 3-year-old pointed out what was going on when she told them a man was speaking through the monitor. The child told them the voice said “I love you” and used her name.

Another relative also recalled hearing a voice upstairs.

They think someone hacked into the camera, gaining control of the speaker and monitor. The family said they got the Chinese manufactured camera model called Fredi as a gift.

It’s not the first time Fredi has come under fire for being easy to hack.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss