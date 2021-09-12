Warsaw man dead following motorcycle crash in Cattaraugus Co.

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead, and a woman suffered severe head trauma after a motorcycle collision in the Town of Machias Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police say an investigation showed a motorcycle was riding east on State Route 242 with three other motorcycles when it crossed into the west lane for “no apparent reason,” striking the guide rail.

Hitting the rail ejected the driver, 72-year-old William Shumaker of Warsaw, and passenger 77-year-old Judith Shumaker, also of Warsaw, according to police.

William Shumaker died from the crash, while Judith suffered severe head trauma. Police said troopers attempted to use an Automated External Defibrillator on William. Judith is currently at ECMC for her injuries after she was taken there by Mercy Flight.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.