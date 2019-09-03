Warrior Walk makes an impact

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Wilmot Warrior Walk is set for this Sunday, September 8 at the Highland Park Bowl in Rochester.

Proceeds will benefit the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program and cancer research at the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Patricia Bellohusen of the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program and cancer researcher Dr. Scott Gerber of the Wilmot Cancer Institute discussed the Warrior Walk and its impact Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s really another nice time to get together,” said Bellohusen who is a cancer survivor. “We have a 5K, a 10K and then the one-mile walk. People bring their kids, their dogs, just huge groups of people. People have tee shirts made with cute little logos and things like that. So it’s really nice, you know, the comradery and support and just coming together with everybody, just recognizing that we’ve all been touched by cancer.”

The proceeds truly help survivors thrive. “Having gone through treatment, you know, it’s, for some people, it’s almost like a PTSD or it’s hard to kind of move on after treatment because it is so stressful or traumatic for some people,” explained Bellohusen. “So we connect people with all the wonderful resources. Through Wilmot we have so many resources and then of course in our community, and there are things that are geared toward younger adults so they can get out and be active and learn how to surf or go on a safari and you know, things like that – so for people to just try and get back to whatever the new normal is.”

Dr. Gerber said the money donated to cancer research from the Warrior Walk is critical to his work. “The funding that’s received from the Wilmot Warrior Walk is called seed grants,” he said. “It’s like a seed that you put into the ground and you hope that it grows into something much bigger. So a couple of years ago we received the seed grant from the Warrior Walk and I had an idea of combining three different therapies and technologies together for a very unique cancer therapy in pancreatic cancer. So we received that money and then we grew that into something much bigger because when we tried it, it actually led to remarkable cures in pancreatic cancer in a preclinical model. We turned that into a $2 million federal grant and now we’re taking that and growing it into a clinical trial to help patients.”

This year’s fundraising goal for the Wilmot Warrior Walk is $200,000. The 10K goes off at 8:00 a.m. The 5K goes off at 9:30 a.m. and the Walk goes off at 11:00 a.m. There’s still time to register or donate. Visit the Warrior Walk website to make a difference.