Warning after reports of nuisance bear activity in Albany area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Washington County Department of Public Safety is asking people to “Be Bear Aware” after reports of nuisance black bears in the area.

Officials said residents should take the following precautions to avoid attracting bears to their homes:

Never feed bears intentionally. Feeding bears intentionally is illegal and can result in a ticket. Bears that obtain food from humans will continue to seek food from humans and become nuisance bears.

Remove all bird feeders including hummingbird feeders.

Keep garbage, grills, pet food, and bird seed inside a solid, secure structure (house, shed, garage, etc.)

If grills cannot be secured, move grills away from houses and remove grease traps after each use.

Put garbage on the curb the morning of collection, not the night before, and use bear-resistant trash containers.

Close garage doors and ground-floor doors at night.

Nuisance bears should be reported to the NYS DEC Ray Brook Dispatch Center at (518) 897-1300. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.