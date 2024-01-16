BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Walmart is offering big savings on electronics, gaming and other things that make great gifts this week

Walmart’s weekly “flash deals” page has done it again. This little-known page hides tons of deep discounts that change weekly, letting you snag great deals on some of Walmart’s bestselling products — as long as you know where to look. And right now, it’s full of hidden holiday specials that will help you shop for everyone on your list — with great savings.

This week, you can find a great deal on a Nintendo 3DS, get a deep discount on an ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo or score a Sunbee 3 Piece Luggage Set for the frequent traveler in your life. And that’s just the start. The daily deals page has tons of other great savings to explore in electronics, gaming and other great gifts.

Walmart ‘Flash Deals’ you should check out this week

ETEPEHI Wireless Charging Station: 3 in 1 Wireless Charger for iPhone

You can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once on this convenient, stylish charging stand — plus, you save $96 this week, getting it for just $29.99.

Nintendo 3DS

This handheld gaming console is at the top of many Christmas lists this year, so if a gamer in your life has their eye on one, this is a great time to buy. Get it for $40 off — now $139.94.

Udreamer 3-Speed Vinyl Record Player

This all-in-one vintage-style turntable doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play records or pair your device with it to stream music. Get it for $46 off, now just $53.99.

ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo

The ONSON robot vacuum and mop combo is perfect for keeping floors clear of pet hair, dust and other messes. Wi-Fi and Alexa are enabled, giving you even more cleaning options. Save $130 this week and get it for $129.99.

Ecomoment Wireless Gaming Headset

This wireless gaming headset is compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and more, with noise canceling and a detachable microphone. Save $50 this week and get it for $39.99.

Auseo Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Hosting a holiday party this year? You need this countertop ice maker, which can produce 34 pounds of ice in 24 hours. Save $25 and get it for $139.99.

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

At the end of a long day, relax with a heated foot massage at home. Get this massager $60 off, for $69.99.

Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set

The frequent flier in your life will appreciate this three-piece set of hard-shell luggage from Sunbee. Save $205 this week and get it for $94.99.

Craftbud 73-Piece Crochet Set

This kit has everything you need to crochet all year long: 20 spools of yarn, nine crochet hooks, stitch holders and markers, a row counter, safety pins, sewing needles and a tote bag to hold it all. It’s $42 off this week — just $22.99.

