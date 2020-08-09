Walmart to transition to sustainable beef supply chain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following Walmart CEO’s commitment to sourcing 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025, the nationwide superstore has shifted its focus to beef.

CEO Doug McMillon addressed that the chain aims to source beef products more sustainably by 2025. With main priorities being soil health, animal welfare and responsible use of antibiotics.

McMillon also stated that the company will focus on transparency, new partnerships and collaboration with customers and suppliers.

According to a recent press release grazing lands for cattle cover about 40 percent of the United States. This includes grasslands, rangelands and pasture. Improper management can lead to erosion, and it decrease soil carbon storage.