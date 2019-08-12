Walmart to pull violent display but the impact is unclear

Displays for violent first shooter video games are disappearing from Walmart. In a letter found on social media, Walmart tells employees to review all store signs and displays that show violent images or aggressive behavior.



It points out video games display specifically and states that demos will be updated within the next week.

“I think it’s commendable. I think it’s cool that they’re showing intuitive to take a step. Whether it does any good or not I don’t know,” said Evan Church, a Rochester resident.

In an email to CBS, a Walmart spokesperson says “we’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week.”

But some critics say Walmart and other stores should go further and pull the games themselves.

“Well, I think they should pull the games themselves. I do think there is a connection between the gun violence and the video games.,” said Mary Barrett, a Rochester resident.

One University of Rochester Medical Center doctor says technology is advancing to quickly to link violent video games with violent behavior. In this case, he says, it’s impossible to measure.

“Technology is rapidly advancing in our country. faster than we have ways to tell if it’s safe or not,” said Doctor Stephen Cook, URMC pediatric and adult-internal medicine.

“People that have like addictive tendencies can tend to like spend a lot of time playing video games which can lead to like unhealthy mental behaviors. But I wouldn’t say violence per-say,” said Hamza Sadhra, a Rochester resident.

For now, it appears the ads for games that show violence will be pulled, but the games themselves will stay.

In that email, the Walmart spokesperson goes on to say that “this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment.”