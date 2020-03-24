Walmart opens an hour early during COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesdays for Senior Citizens

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More stores are opening earlier for senior citizens. It gives them a chance to grocery shop first before the general public during this COVID-19 pandemic.



“I got toilet paper, hand sanitizer, they had paper towels. They had all the essentials that they’ve been talking about basically,” said Lorraine Early, early bird shopper.



Early is from Texas. She is currently staying in Webster during the pandemic, taking care of her 96 year old mother. She took advantage of the early morning hours Tuesday just for senior citizens at Walmart in Webster.



“ I love the hour. 6 to 7. Feeling like I’m not being ambushed by younger people, who will always seem like they’re in a hurry. This is great,” said Early.



Health experts say senior citizens should avoid big crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart is doing everything they can to alleviate that stress.



“That was nice, it was easier to stay away from people,” said Cindy Kreter, early bird shopper

Walmart stores across the nation are opening at six in the morning for seniors 60 and older every Tuesday through the end of April. The early bird hours also include the pharmacies and vision centers. That way seniors can buy the essentials they need before the regular adjusted hours.



“We got basically stuff like flour, sugar, milk and water. Toilet paper. (you guys found some) Yea they have a lot in there, actually,” said Kreter.



Walmart has also taken steps to close earlier so associates can re-stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.



“ Closing overnight has helped the store tremendously as far as putting more effort in cleaning and sanitizing the store and then we also work our frozen dairy trucks with milk and eggs so we’re ready for the business for the next day,” said Rissa Pittmann, a store representative.



Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice.



The company recently announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates, and these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers (DCs) and fulfillment centers. Click here for more information.

