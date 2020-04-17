Breaking News
Walmart meets commitment to hire 150,000 associates, pledges to hire 50,000 more

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart recently committed to hiring more than 150,000 new associates by the end of May.

According to a press release, since then, they had over one million applicants, hiring an average of 5,000 people per day.

This goal was reached in less than a month – more than six weeks ahead of schedule.

They announced a new commitment to hire an additional 50,000 associates.

Hiring will be across our stores, clubs, fulfillment and distribution centers, but this won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach, according to the release.

These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs, according to the release.

Walmart continues to see strong demand in stores, and at the same time, the store wants to give current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so.

It will continue to hire key roles, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers. It will hire additional fillers and pickers in distribution centers and fulfillment centers. And, will also continue adding roles such as more drivers to its fleet.

To hire these 150,000 new associates, Walmart worked with more than 70 companies that have furloughed workers. Associates come from restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers, according to the release.

Of the associates hired, approximately 85 percent are being hired into temporary or part-time roles. While many of these associates want temporary employment that serves as a bridge during this time, it said it also expects others to convert to permanent roles.

The release said it will continue to hire new associates through its expedited hiring process – from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours. There are two ways for candidates to apply: by visiting the careers website or by texting ‘jobs’ to 240240.

