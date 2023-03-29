ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The people of Pittsford have some of the best credit scores in the nation, according to a new Wallethub report.

Wallethub compared median credit scores of residents in more than 2500 localities. Pittsford has an average score of 784.5. New Brunswick, NJ is up top in the US with an average of 816. South Bend, IN is at the bottom with a 448.

Fairport was next up in the Finger Lakes region with a 772 median score, placing residents there just outside the top 50. Webster had a 760.

The City of Rochester had the lowest average of municipalities surveyed in the region with a median credit score of 701, which ranked 1471 on the list. Still that was better than other big cities upstate, as Albany came in at 697, Syracuse 678, and Buffalo 675.

Check out credit scores where you live