Walking on Sunshine 2019

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens of community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield on Sunday morning to take part in the 2019 Walking on Sunshine event to benefit the Mary Cariola Children’s Center in Rochester.

Participants were able to form their own groups or join one at the walk.

Sponsors of this year’s walk included: News 8- WROC, Smola Consulting, Rochester Clinical Research,Comprehensive Dermatology of Rochester, DiBella’s Subs, QCI Asset Management, Inc, Upstate Systems, Wegmans, and Zweigle’s.