WROC-TV is proud to sponsor this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rochester. And we’re proud to meet people like the Gionta Family. We caught up with them as the prepare for the walk next month. They walk for Antoinette Gionta’s husband and his four siblings, who all suffered from Alzheimer’s. Antoinette is 92 years old, and committed to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association, raising awareness about the disease, and working for a cure.

“My late husband was a very kind, loving man,” she says. “Alzheimer’s got a hold of him in his early ’80s. The last year was very hard for him. He was like a 1 year old child and you had to do everything for him. But he was always happy if I was next to him. That’s the way he lived and died.”

Team Gionta will join hundreds of others on Saturday, October 12th at Frontier Field for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rochester. If you’d like to participate, click here.