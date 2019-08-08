ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The eighth annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held this Saturday, August 10 beginning at Maplewood Park in Rochester.

Registration for the free event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the walk to follow.

Walk founder Lucila Matos discussed what to expect and what inspired her to start the event eight years ago Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It was supposed to be a one day event and that was going to be it,” Matos said of that first walk back in 2012. “But when I saw the need of so many people that came that first day, I said ‘Oh my God, there’s a lot of needy people that need to know what domestic violence is.’ And since that point on, every year we have grown and grown and grown more and more.”

For Matos, fighting domestic violence is a personal cause. “I am a survivor of domestic violence and for me it’s very important that every woman and man here in the city of Rochester knows what domestic violence is about and what are the red flags and the dangers of leaving a relationship of domestic violence. Many times domestic violence is not something wide open. It’s something that slowly and very silently starts in a relationship. Then later on is when we see the bruises and whatever, or the low self esteem. And by opening the eyes of people, through this type of event, I’m able to help people. Especially the Latino community. Many times a lot in the Latino community are not able to go to places and explain themselves, what they are going through, because of lack of language or maybe they are afraid.”

Saturday’s walk will touch on four corners in the Maplewood area of the city – the intersections of St. Paul Boulevard, Norton Street, Conkey Avenue and Avenue D. “We stop on each corner and we pray,” explained Matos. “We declare the walk and the city for Christ. It’s my main subject. Declaring it to the Lord.”

For more information about this year’s walk, log onto Facebook and go to Walk Against Domestic Violence ROC.