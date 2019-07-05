Wake scheduled for RIT student killed in Ohio crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A wake has been scheduled for the RIT student killed in a car crash in Ohio this week.

Matthew “Billy” Eskeli, 20 of Falconer, New York, died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-70 Tuesday. Two other RIT students, Zachary Cooper, 21 of Brockport, New York, and Benjamin Cooper, 22 of Corning, New York were injured and transported to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

All three RIT students were members of the school’s electronic vehicle team and were driving back to Rochester after attending the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado.

The Eskeli family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Billy Eskeli Scholarship Fund.

The wake is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Falconer Funeral home.