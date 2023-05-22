CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) National Safe Boating Week has a list of important things tied to it: proper gear in your vessel before heading out, the best apps to have to help with emergencies and navigation, a radio, how to track the weather, etc. For Laurali Deats with the Freedom Boat Club, it’s second nature. But not for everyone.

“There are a lot of boaters out there without the knowledge that they should have being behind the helm,” said Deats.

The number one problem? Motorboats going too fast causing wakes.

“Paddlecrafts have the right of way. Sailboats have the right of way– and motorboats create a wake that can damage or flip,” she said.

Any wake damage you do is on you. “A boater is 100% responsible for anything their wake causes,” she said.

Here we go! Going out on Canandaigua Lake for National Boater Safety Week with Freedom Boat Club of Rochester and FLX Region pic.twitter.com/boKOEPZLHH — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) May 22, 2023

“Knowing watercraft safety, knowing about water safety it’s extremely important because anything can happen and the water as much as it’s a fun place, it’s also a dangerous place,” said Deats.

Deats talked to News 8 about a new law that will require everyone by 2025 to have a boating safety certificate, which could prove to be a positive.

“So with Brianna’s Law not going into effect until 2025, there are a lot of boaters out there without the knowledge that they should have being behind the helm,” she said.

Those by the lake Monday said while there are those causing a ruckus on the waves at times, they are few and far between… at least for right now.

“I haven’t seen anyone being an idiot or driving crazy,” said Michael Jones.

“If you want to go fast, you go out in the middle and if you get near shore, you slow down. I mean, that seems the way it’s always been,” said Ted Scott.

“I come through here all the time, as a matter of fact, I rarely see any speeders,” said jogger Jeff O’Brien.

Freedom Boat Club is one of several on Canandaigua Lake that allows — for an annual membership fee — to take boats out on the water whenever you want.