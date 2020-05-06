Waiting on wedding refunds: Bride-to-be says silence causing added heartache

KEUKA PARK, NY (WROC) On Monday, News 8 published a story on the historic Esperanza Mansion overlooking Keuka Lake. The venue was taking in money for weddings until mid-March, when Covid-19 forced them to close. For weeks, customers heard nothing from owners until the day the story was published.



On Monday, a statement was emailed out from the new owners of the Esperanza Mansion, Esperanza Mansion and Inn LLC. They said they will be able to reschedule any events, but when it comes to any refunds, they said customers had talk to the old owners, Esperanza Mansion Group LLC. That is causing extra heartache and frustration for brides-to-be like Kate Savage, who put down thousands of dollars with Esperanza.

Savage says up to 20 other couples have at least $5,000 down each for weddings, and she does not feel confident the previous owners will be able to get her money back. News 8 did reach out to Esperanza Mansion Group LLC multiple times, but have yet to hear back. Savage and others have heard nothing about their deposits since March 17th. Savage says the continued quiet does not give any feeling of confidence the funds will be returned.



“I know that there’s probably going to be some kind of lawyer, lawsuit, whatever you might want to call it…but I don’t know if their silence is just saying that they do have our money. I don’t know where are deposits are. Now I’m finding out there are a ton of people in the same circumstance, I’d like to know. My check was cashed,” says Savage.

Savage wants out of the deal, and says all the couples should be allowed to opportunity to get their money refunded.



