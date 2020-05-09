1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

WA man gains ‘perspective’ after separating from ex, former teacher

News
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, W.A. (CBS) – Since ex-married couple Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau have legally separated, 36-year-old Fualaau is reportedly starting to process his relationship with his once-teacher who sexually abused him beginning at age 12. The ex-pair have two children together who they are co-parenting, but live separately.

Fualaau initially filed for a legal separation in 2017, but they tried to reconcile before their separation became final in February 2019.

“He’s starting to get some perspective,” a source close to Fualaau said. “He sees things clearly now, and realizes that this wasn’t a healthy relationship from the start.”

Their relationship started when Letourneau, who was Fualaau’s sixth-grade teacher at the time, began a sexual relationship with the then 12-year-old in Seattle.

The former teacher got pregnant twice by Fualaau before he was 15.

Letourneau, now 58, was eventually arrested for child rape and served more than seven years in prison, but when she got out of jail in 2005, the pair married. Letourneau, though, had to register as a sex offender in Washington state.

Fualaau has reportedly gained new perspective since the split.

“After the split, he started really going over things in his mind,” the source said. “Just thinking about how they met, and how that affected how they interacted as adults. He was never really a full-fledged partner; he was always secondary. He sees that now.”

The source said that Fualaau finally feels like an adult. Fualaau had once told “Inside Edition” he wasn’t a victim.

“I’m not ashamed of being in love with Mary Kay,” Fualaau previously said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss