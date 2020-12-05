Vulnerable adult missing from Manlius

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man with autism who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Michael Ballew, 19 of Manlius, walked away from his family at the Tractor Supply Company located on Manlius Center Road on Saturday, December 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The family searched for Ballew for about an hour after he went missing before calling 911.

Police say Ballew stands 6’4″, weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing denim jeans, black Crocs and a purple coat.

Ballew also has autism and he does not like large crowds. Police say Ballew likes to hang around gas station and laundromats when he runs away.

If you think you see Ballew or if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.