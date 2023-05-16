ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sharon Beasley voted ‘yes’ Tuesday night on the Hilton school budget. On the table, expending the budget and levying taxes– also, a bus purchase option. Beasley said the kids matter too much.

“We’ve had a lot of incidents here in Hilton and a lot of things going on and we should invest more into what we need to keep them safe and what we need to keep them learning.”

The ‘yes’ votes on the nearly $92 million seemed firm all around.

“I voted yes for the budget because it’s a zero percent tax increase for me,” said Will Czebatol.

“I just think the kids are important and resources are important,” said Joan Chappelle.

In Greece, the school budget offers greater mental health resources and will replace 33 buses.

“I don’t think the school buses they need is too much to ask for,” said Sarah Mulcahy.

David and Tracy Eckert voted yes, said it came down to the children. “What we invest now will pay off later,” said David.

Ron Donals also voted yes in Greece on the budget– and with inflation, said it’s better to get these things done now than wait.

“With costs being what they are now– who knows what they’ll be in a couple of years?” he said.

His wife said this time the budget seemed reasonable. “Not always.. but I think it is this year,” she said.

While Webster’s school budget over $204 million passed, there was pushback from those we spoke to. Some of the things proposed in their budget, like professional development and cultural programs, left the Wlasowicz’s wondering.

“I voted ‘no’ because I thought that they’re not spending our tax dollars judiciously and I think there’s a lot of waste,” said Grace Wlasowicz.

“These school districts need to benchmark themselves in terms of performance and cost versus other school districts in the country,” said Leo Wlasowicz.

For a look at all the budget results as they become available, click here.