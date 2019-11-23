Voters discuss immigration concerns at Rochester forum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Common Ground Solutions founder Howard Konar and Congressman Joe Morelle held a meeting on Saturday morning to discuss immigration issues in the Rochester community.

The meeting was held at the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester on East Main Street.

Director Steven Kull, University of Maryland Program for Public Consultation and president of Voice of the People, was also in attendance.

Voters from New York’s 25th Congressional District discussed issues in regards to immigration and border enforcement.

“I am very excited about this new tool for listening to my constituents on critical issues before Congress,” Morelle said.