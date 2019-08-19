Vote on 5 designs for New York state’s new license plates

One of the five finalists for designs of New York state’s new license plates. New Yorkers can vote on the finalists from Monday through September 2 to determine what the design will ultimtely be. (New York State Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a statewide survey that will allow New Yorkers to have a say in the state’s new license plate design.

New York residents will have a chance to vote on five proposed designs (see them below), and the winning design will be come New York’s official license plate, being made available in April, 2020. This new survey kicks off a new 10-year license plate replacement program.

“License plates are a symbol of who we are as a state and New Yorkers should have a voice and a vote in its final design,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As the life span of the old plates comes to an end and we develop new ones that are as easy to read as possible, I encourage all residents to take part in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

The new plates will replace the aging Empire Blue and White plates, most of which are more than 10 years old, according to the governor’s office.

“The time has come for New York to have a new license plate, which is why we worked hard to create design options that not only capture the heart of the Empire State, but also that our customers will be proud to put on their vehicles,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder. “I hope everyone across the state will take a few minutes to view the options and vote for their top pick.”

The contest kicks off a new 10-year license plate replacement program to ensure all New York license plates on the roadways are reflective and easy to read. According to the governor’s office, currently, more than 3 million vehicles in New York state have aging plates that are 10-years-old or older. Because of their age, many of them are damaged, oxidized and peeling, making it difficult or impossible to read the license plate number.

The voting, which opened Monday on the governor’s website, runs through Monday, September 2.

The five finalists:

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

