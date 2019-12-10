Volunteers decorate holiday stockings for local veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers across our area have spent the last few weeks stuffing stockings, all to cheer up veterans this holiday season.

At least 300 of those stockings were shipped out from the Veterans Outreach Center on South Avenue Tuesday.

The stockings each have unique decorations and are filled with household essentials. Volunteers said it’s the least they can do for service members.

“I’ll tell ya, as a veteran myself, it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a beautiful situation to have our community come together around this season of giving and share these little blessings that go a long way to make the holidays that much more joyous,” said Director of Operations at the Veterans Outreach Center, Brandon Kasperkoski. “We are honored to do this, but our effort is minuscule compared to what their effort over the past has been for us.”

In past years, the gifts were given to active service members. This is the first year of stockings for local veterans.