ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty on Sunday to clean up a one-mile stretch around the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood.

Volunteers picked up any debris, such as garbage or brush, left in the area. They do this annually, with over 50 volunteers from around the state showing up to do their part.

Organizers say a key reason they come back to this neighborhood is because of the foot traffic it brings to the City of Rochester.

“The Susan B. Anthony neighborhood has been an ongoing effort that we partner with the city of Rochester. So you can actually see us every year. Rain or shine. Snow or sleet. Down here at the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, because we know how important it is,” says a volunteer, Fantasia.

The group organizing this clean-up, ASEZ WAO, is an international organization that hosts events like this around the world.

Volunteers of the World Mission Society Church of God in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse joined in to help restore, beautify, and create a safe environment for the community.