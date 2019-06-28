Volunteers at the Cariola Center build a basketball court

The Mary Cariola Children’s Center had the help of more than 30 volunteers to complete a new basketball court, Friday.

The young residents have been hoping for the court for a while now, so much so, they were willing to trade the pool for it.

After the support, donations and hard work from several companies, the house on Kreag Road will have a place for residents to dribble, pass and shoot baskets.

“So this is day of caring at one of our residences,” said Karen Zandi, president and CEO of Mary Cariola Children’s Center. “We were inspired by some of the needs of our children to have a more active play space and engage some great friends and great partnerships to help reconstruct the backyard.”

The Cariola Center works with children and young adults living with disabilities.