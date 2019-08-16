Volunteer firefighter causes crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Seneca Falls Police Department are investigating a personal injury crash involving a volunteer firefighter from the Junius Fire Department that took place on Thursday shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers said the crash took place at the intersection of State Route 414 and North Road. A vehicle being operated by 24-year-old Joseph Zehr, of Waterloo, was heading northbound on State Route 414 while responding to a call.

According to officers, Zehr failed to stop at a steady red signal and collided with a vehicle being operated by 18-year-old Louis C. Smith of Seneca Falls.

A passenger in Smith’s vehicle was transported to Geneva General Hospital with minor injuries.

During the police investigation it was determined that Zehr’s vehicle was not correctly equipped with emergency equipment, and had only one forward-facing red warning light.

Officers said the vehicle Zehr was driving did not have 360 warning lights nor did it have a siren as required by state law.

Both vehicle’s suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene. Vehicle and traffic charges are pending.

A crew from the Seneca Falls Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance responded to the scene, as well.