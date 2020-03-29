Virtual events for families during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Schools in New York State are closed until at least April 15. One Rochester-based website is trying to make sure children stay engaged while they’re spending time at home.

KidsOutandAbout.com lists local family-friendly events. Now the website is hosting online classes, read-alongs and other virtual events for families.

Debra Ross started the website almost 20 years ago and said she’s seen a 15-percent increase in website viewership these last two weeks.

Ross explained why it was important to change the website’s normal operations.

“We pivoted, that was our first goal,” Ross said. “To pivot to, what can we supply, that’s going to help parents in this particular time of crisis, and still connect them with their community?”

