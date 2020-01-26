Virginia woman faces fraud charges after investigation into online shopping page

GILES COUNTY, V.A. (WFXR) — A 20-year-old woman has been charged with computer fraud after the Giles County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints about high-end items ordered off a Facebook page that never arrived.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a complaint about the “Price Drop Deals” page on Facebook, which advertised merchandise from designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Louis Vuitton. Authorities say that the online merchant provided false order information and overseas shipping records to customers, but their purchases never actually arrived.

Investigators reportedly obtained warrants for Destini Shai Stewart of Staffordsville, who was arrested by Virginia State Police on Wednesday, January 22 in connection with the case.

Stewart has since been released on an unsecured bond, but the Giles County Sheriff’s Office says that she faces three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of computer fraud.

Authorities said this is part of an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or have been a victim in a similar incident, please call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842.