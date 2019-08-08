Virginia trio charged for shooting into occupied car

ROANOKE, V.A. (WFXR) – Roanoke Police were called to a shooting, early Wednesday morning. The incident happening in the 2800 block of Clifton Street NW.

Officers said that three people were taken into custody for shooting into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured.

Eric Simon, 31 of Roanoke, was charged with Possession of a Concealed Firearm, Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Deandra Simon, 31 of Roanoke, was charged with Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Joshua Carson, 27 of Roanoke, was charged with Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.